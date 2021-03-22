Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual concert to help Texans impacted by winter storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” virtual revival, a concert and benefit to help those impacted by February’s winter storm, happened Sunday night.

McConaughey and his wife, Camila, created the just keep livin “We’re Texas” Relief Fund to raise money for Texans who are still facing challenges as they recover from the winter storm that swept through the state.

I’m Matthew McConaughey hailing from Austin, Texas and together #WereTexas. Join me and so many talented folks from Texas on Sunday, 3/21 at 7pm CT. Head to my https://t.co/xm9l02GWxK Let's get Texas and Texans back on their feet again – giddy up to give back @jklivinfndn pic.twitter.com/VSoPe1ydwT — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 20, 2021

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to organizations including the Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, The Salvation Army, Save the Children, St. Bernard Project and Team Rubicon Disaster Relief.

Viewers were able to donate at any point throughout the concert, and it featured performances by:

Don Henley

Gary Clark Jr.

George Strait

Kacey Musgraves

Kelly Clarkson

Khalid

Kirk Franklin

Leon Bridges

Lukas Nelson

Lyle Lovett

Miranda Lambert

Parker McCollum

Post Malone

Randy Rogers

Willie Nelson

The concert premiered at 7 p.m. on McConaughey’s YouTube page. Watch it here.