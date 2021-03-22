Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual concert to help Texans impacted by winter storms

Southwest

Chelsea Moreno/KXAN

Posted: | Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” virtual revival, a concert and benefit to help those impacted by February’s winter storm, happened Sunday night.

McConaughey and his wife, Camila, created the just keep livin “We’re Texas” Relief Fund to raise money for Texans who are still facing challenges as they recover from the winter storm that swept through the state.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to organizations including the Austin Disaster Relief NetworkMeals on Wheels Central TexasThe Salvation ArmySave the ChildrenSt. Bernard Project and Team Rubicon Disaster Relief.

Viewers were able to donate at any point throughout the concert, and it featured performances by:

  • Don Henley
  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • George Strait
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Kelly Clarkson
  • Khalid
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Leon Bridges
  • Lukas Nelson
  • Lyle Lovett
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Parker McCollum
  • Post Malone
  • Randy Rogers
  • Willie Nelson

The concert premiered at 7 p.m. on McConaughey’s YouTube page. Watch it here.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com