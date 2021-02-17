Mattress store owner opens doors as shelter for people without power in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (NewsNation Now) — A beloved Houston mattress store owner opened his doors as a shelter amid a record winter storm.

NewsNation Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon spoke with Jim “Mack” McIngvale about his efforts to help keep Texans warm as many remain without power.

With many seeking warming centers during the Lone Star state’s record-setting chills, “Mattress Mack” has opened up his store to keep people fed and warm.

Mack says his over 100,000 sq ft building has even welcomed people to sleep in it as many homes remain without electricity. He explained that the store’s mattresses and other furniture are open for anyone who needs a bed to sleep on.

During Hurricane Harvey, Mack also opened up his store to help those impacted by the flooding.

Recently, Mack made headlines and was on NewsNation to talk about his big bet on Super Bowl LV — $3.46 million, to be exact. He put it all on Tampa Bay.