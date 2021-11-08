‘Mental trauma’: Concertgoers now dealing with emotional scars

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Some Astroworld concertgoers are now dealing with trauma after experiencing the crowd surge that left eight people dead and hundreds injured.

“I cried and I screamed and I yelled at everybody to move,” Zui Hernandez said on “NewsNation Prime.” “It’s just traumatizing.”

An emotional Hernandez says she now plans to avoid crowds.

“I am not that tall,” Hernandez said. “I’m 5 feet, 3 inches and I was jumping for my life. If you’re not jumping in that crowd, you are going to fall apart … you’re going to be on the floor, people are going to step on you.”

Another attendee, Manuel Souza, filed a lawsuit after he said he was trampled at the concert. His attorney Jesus Garcia told “NewsNation Prime” he’s also suffering emotionally.

“He’s got bodily injury and he suffering mentally from the chaos that ensued, and he had to witness it, unfortunately,” Garcia said.

More than a dozen lawsuits have already been filed against organizers of the music festival.

“He’s not the only client that we have that has told us exactly the same thing,” Garcia said. “They are going through bodily trauma, but also mental anguish, mental trauma, from what they experienced that could have ended in death and did.”

Garcia said even the people who got out are likely struggling,

“They are still scarred, probably for the rest of their lives,” Garcia said.

In the lawsuit, Garcia calls the event “preventable.”

“They failed to have a good plan,” Garcia said. “They failed to have the proper personnel. And as our Houston police chief has said, he was concerned about it from the start.”

Garcia also said this was foreseeable.

“We’ve seen that this artist incites rage in his audience, incites chaos,” Garcia said. “He wants it to happen.”