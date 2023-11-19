Missing Florida mom found dead inside storage unit: Police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mom from Orange County who went missing on Nov. 11 was found dead inside a storage unit around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to deputies.

Shakeira Rucker, a 37-year-old mother of four, was reported missing last week.

On Saturday, Orange County deputies responded to the Self Storage at 2400 Wiggings Road in Apopka, where they found Rucker’s body.

“Shakeira’s family was notified this evening,” the sheriff’s office said. “We grieve with them & our detectives are committed to bringing them justice in this case.”

According to NBC affiliate WESH who had been following this missing persons case, said the last time Rucker’s family heard from her was when she said she was going home after picking up food the night of Nov. 11.

On Nov. 13, the Winter Springs Police Department said Rucker was last seen around 7:30 p.m. leaving her home in Winter Springs with her estranged husband, 51-year-old Cory Hill, who was a person of interest in her disappearance.

They said her family believed she left with Hill to an unknown destination.

Hill is in custody at the Orange County Jail on four counts of attempted murder for shooting at his former girlfriend last Sunday.