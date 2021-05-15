Missing tiger seen roaming Houston neighborhood found safe, police say

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — A tiger that frightened residents after it was seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood was found safe Saturday evening, according to police.

“We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed,” the Houston Police Department tweeted.

Police allege Victor Hugo Cuevas is the owner of the tiger, a 9-month old male named India, and he is facing a charge of evading arrest after authorities allege he fled from Houston officers who responded to a call about a dangerous animal last Sunday.

“We got him. And he’s healthy,” Houston Police Cmdr. Ron Borza said in a video posted to Twitter.

HPD Major Offenders Commander Ron Borza is relieved “India” the 🐅 is now safe: https://t.co/3w2CZznKu9 pic.twitter.com/RiNviPFzq3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2021

After a court hearing in a separate case Cuevas, 26, is facing in neighboring Fort Bend County, his attorney, Michael W. Elliott, reiterated his client doesn’t own the tiger. Elliott said he only knew the first name of the owner, that he has been working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to find India and that Cuevas only wants for the animal to be safe.

At the time of his arrest on Monday for allegedly evading Houston police, Cuevas was already out on bond for a murder charge in a 2017 fatal shooting in Fort Bend County. Cuevas has maintained the shooting was self-defense, Elliott said. Cuevas had been released on a separate bond for the evading arrest charge on Wednesday.