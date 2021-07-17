Missing University of Oklahoma professor found after going missing on hike in Nevada

ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KFOR) — A University of Oklahoma professor who went missing in Nevada during a hike has been found.
Ron Bolen’s daughter, Meredith Bolen, confirmed to NewsNation affiliate KFOR on Saturday that Bolen was found, is alive, and is being brought down from a mountain by rescue personnel.
Bolan was last heard from on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., upon reaching Boundary Peak in Inyo National Forest.
She said her father is dehydrated, but she was able to speak with him.
The Esmerelda County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. National Forestry Service conducted a search for Ron Bolen, who is an avid climber and well-traveled.
He is being taken to a hospital, Meredith Bolen said.
