More Houston officers indicted in wake of deadly drug raid

FILE – This Feb. 20, 2019, file photo shows a makeshift memorial with flowers and candles that has been set up at the front door of a home in Houston where a couple who lived there were killed during a Jan. 28, 2019, drug raid by Houston police. A second Houston police officer has been charged with murder and is among additional officers who have been indicted as part of an ongoing investigation into a Houston Police Department narcotics unit following the deadly 2019 drug raid, prosecutors announced Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Lozano, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a second Houston police officer has been charged with murder and is among additional officers who have been indicted as part of an ongoing investigation into a Houston Police Department narcotics unit following a deadly 2019 drug raid.

In all, a dozen officers tied to the narcotics unit have been indicted after their work came under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas were killed.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said one officer was indicted for murder in Tuttle’s death. Other officers were indicted on charges related to theft of overtime.

