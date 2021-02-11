Multiple people trapped after Texas freeway pileup

FORT WORTH, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Multiple people are trapped in vehicles after a pileup on a Texas freeway Thursday morning, the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

Fort Worth Police tweeted the northbound lanes of the I-35 toll express and regular lanes were closed because of a major weather-related accident.

It is unclear how many cars were involved or how many people were trapped.

Police previously issued a winter weather advisory for Tarrant County until Thursday at 3 p.m. The National Weather Service said light showers of freezing rain and sleet were expected throughout the morning.