Murder suspect admits to killing 15 people in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (NewsNation Now) — A man suspected in a quadruple homicide claims he has killed a total of 15 people in New Mexico. Prosecutors in New Jersey said Sean Lannon made the claim after being arrested for another murder in New Jersey.

The 47-year-old was arrested in St. Louis earlier this month after a manhunt stretching from New Jersey to Missouri ended when he was arrested driving a car stolen from the New Jersey victim.

Lannon is accused of breaking into 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski’s home and beating him with a blunt object. Officers performing a well-being check found Dabkowski’s body, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In New Mexico, the Albuquerque Police Department found four bodies in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport airport garage. During a news conference, the department reported that Sean Lannon is suspected of the killings.

According to court documents, Lannon is the ex-husband of one of the victims, 39-year-old Jennifer Lannon. The other three victims were identified as Jesten Mata40, Matthew Miller, 21, and Randal Apostalon, 60.

Miller, Mata, and Jennifer Lannon were reported missing out of Grants, New Mexico. while authorities are investigating the death of Apostalon and how he might have been connected to the other victims.

Grants Police had posted on Facebook last month that they were seeking a different person in connection with the disappearances of Jennifer Lannon, Miller and Mata. Authorities did not offer further information about that potential suspect on Wednesday.

At this time, Lannon has only been charged in the murder of a New Jersey man.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affilate KRQE contributed to this report.