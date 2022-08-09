Muslims relieved by arrest of suspect in New Mexico murders

(NewsNation) — The Muslim community in Albuquerque, N.M. may be resting easier Tuesday night, following the arrest of a suspect police believe could be behind the killings of four Muslim men in the city.

Police arrested 51-year-old Muhammad Syed and plan to charge him with at least two of the four murders. Investigators believe the murders may have been linked to a conflict Syed had with some of the victims.

Zainab Chaudry, director of the Council of American-Islamic Relations in Maryland, said the arrest has made the Muslim community thankful.

“We are very gratified, we welcome this arrest. It’s great to see that the law enforcement community has stepped up and has apprehended a suspect we have in custody,” she said. “We hope this provides some measure of relief, especially to the victims’ families, who obviously are going through a very traumatic time.”

Chaudry urged caution over any kind of celebration, however, as she said many details surrounding the killings, the suspect and motivation were still not known.

“Hate violence has no place in our community,” she said. “Whether it be interfaith or intrafaith, it’s very important for us collectively as a community, as a society, as a nation, to stand up together and to push back against any forces that seek to divide us along any lines.”

“For many Muslims, our faith is our moral compass. It is our beacon that guides us through very difficult times and it’s no secret that every community has their challenges,” Chaudry added.