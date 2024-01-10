New Mexico state senator introduces anti-hazing bill

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following recent news that three former New Mexico State University students are facing hazing allegations, some lawmakers are pushing for more transparency. A bill that would require all universities, colleges, and other postsecondary education schools in New Mexico to report hazing violations was filed by Sen. Harold Pope (D-Abq.).

The “Anti-hazing Act” calls on institutions to maintain and publicly report any verified hazing incidents and findings by any student organization, athletic team, or living group each year. “If there is reporting on what is going on in these organizations and institutions, it gives families and students the information they need to decide what organizations they need to be a part of and what is being tolerated,” Pope explained, adding that it also increases transparency and creates accountability. Under the bill, the schools would have to publish annual reports on their websites.

The bill would also require institutions to prohibit hazing on and off-campus in their code of conduct, educate students and staff about hazing prevention and how to report incidents, and create a hazing prevention committee.

The committee would work to promote hazing prevention and review reports of hazing. The committee would be composed of at least six members, including a chair appointed by the president of the school, as stated in the bill. Half of the committee members would be students, with at least one position filled by a student from a student organization, sports team, or living group. The other half of the committee would be comprised of at least one faculty or staff member and one parent or legal guardian of a student enrolled at the school.

Under the bill, any student found to have participated in a hazing incident would have to forfeit all state-funded grants or scholarships. Sen. Pope said student organizations would also be held to a stricter standard: “There would also be penalties to these organizations or non-profits who engage in this. They would be liable for the actions they take and the harm that they give to victims,” Pope explained.

The “Anti-hazing Act” states that whoever commits hazing is guilty of a misdemeanor, and if the hazing results in substantial bodily harm to another, those involved would be guilty of a fourth-degree felony.

Pope hopes this bill becomes the first anti-hazing law created in the state. “New Mexico, I believe, is one of six states that doesn’t have any type of anti-hazing legislation, and with what just happened recently, I really felt it was time for us to do this,” said Pope. He added that the bill could also help schools avoid lawsuits.

The bill comes after New Mexico State University paid $8 million to settle a lawsuit over hazing allegations in the men’s basketball program. Players William ‘Deuce’ Benjamin Jr. and Shakiru Odunewu accused teammates Doctor Bradley, Kim Aiken Jr., and Deshawndre Washington of sexually harassing and abusing them. The three former Aggies are charged with criminal sexual penetration, false imprisonment, and criminal sexual contact, but have not been proven guilty in court.

New Mexico’s legislators will meet on Jan. 16 for the 2024 legislative session, which will last 30 days. In the session, bills not focused on the budget generally need the backing of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to get on the agenda. Pope said he has been in talks with the governor about this bill.

