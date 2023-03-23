New Mexico hiring ‘professional bear huggers’

The post about the job hunt for “bear huggers” links back to an application to become a New Mexico Department of Game and Fish conservation officer. (Photo: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish)

(NewsNation) — Looking to cuddle a little baby bear? The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish may have just the job for you!

The department announced their search for “professional bear huggers” in a Facebook post on March 13, calling the job “the experience of a lifetime.”

“Must have ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl into a bear den, and have the trust in your coworkers to keep you safe during the process,” the post reads with images of wildlife officers holding baby bears.

Jokes aside, the department continued: “P.S. we do not recommend crawling into bear dens. This was part of a research project in Northern New Mexico and all bears were handled safely under supervision. If you do, our officers will have to have a chat with you.”

The post about the job hunt for “bear huggers” links back to an application to become a New Mexico Department of Game and Fish conservation officer. The position includes responsibilities like patrolling lands and waters in the area, enforcing game and fish laws, conducting wildlife surveys, helping with wildlife relocations and educating communities about wildlife.

To become a conservation officer for the department, applicants must have a Bachelor of Science degree from an accredited college or university in biological sciences, police science or law enforcement, natural resources conservation, ecology, or related fields. Applicants must also pass a physical pre-assessment and written test before the interview process begins.

The application deadline for the “professional bear hugger” job closes on March 30. Those interested in learning more about the position and hiring timeline may visit this link.