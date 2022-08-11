New Mexico murder suspect appears to slash tires in video

This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad Syed. Syed, 51, was taken into custody Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in connection with the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the last nine months. He faces charges in two of the deaths and may be charged in the others. (Albuquerque Police Department via AP)

(NewsNation) — Video surveillance footage appears to show New Mexico murder suspect Muhammad Syed slashing the tires of a vehicle belonging to one of his alleged victims in February of 2020.

Cameras appeared to capture Syed — who was arrested this week in connection with the murders of two Muslim men while remaining a suspect in two other killings — slashing the tires of a white vehicle in the parking lot of an Islamic Center in New Mexico.

The vehicle belonged to the family of Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi, the first of the four victims who was shot outside a halal store he owned with his brother.

The Ahmadi family member driving the vehicle said she did not know the man who slashed the tires, but officials at the Islamic Center did, and addressed the footage with Syed.

“We ultimately knew who he was and issued a no trespassing, if you will, letter to him. We wanted her assistance in pursuing a prosecution through the police and the DA’s office, and at that time she did not want to proceed,” said Ahmed Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico.

Syed has not been charged with the murder of Ahmadi, but police are actively searching to make a connection.

It is believed that Syed had a conflict with the victims, possibly related to a problem Syed, a Sunni Muslim, had with a Shiite Muslim marrying his daughter. Police have not confirmed this to be Syed’s motive, but did acknowledge there was a “marriage” and do believe an interpersonal conflict led to the killings.

Syed has been arrested for just the murders of Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27. Police believe Syed may also have killed Ahmadi, 62 and Naeem Hussain, 25.

In court Wednesday, Syed denied having any involvement in the killings.