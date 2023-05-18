Police bodycam video released in New Mexico shooting

At least three people are dead and two officers injured following a shooting in Farmington Monday, according to the Farmington Police Department May 15, 2023. (KRQE)

(NewsNation) — Authorities released police body camera video Thursday of a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, where three people were killed and several more were wounded, including two officers.

Videos recorded a voice said to be the shooter urging police to “kill me” and officers rushing toward the 18-year-old gunman before fatally shooting him outside a church.

Authorities said the gunman fired more than 140 rounds from an AR-15 rifle.

“He is yelling on the Ring footage, ‘Come kill me,’” Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said of Beau Wilson, the high school senior who authorities say killed three older women, including a mother and daughter who happened to be driving through the neighborhood, with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire.

Police body camera video showed the perspective of one officer walking and running down the middle of the residential street, readying an assault rifle in one hand while barking commands into a radio in the other.

“I have eyes on the suspect. He’s walking south. He’s wearing all black,” an officer tells dispatchers in another video segment.

He then yells, “Farmington police! Let’s see your hands!“

The victims were identified as longtime Farmington residents Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, 97, her 73-year-old daughter, Melody Ivie, and 79-year-old Shirley Voita.

At least six other people were wounded in the shootings, which sent waves of grief rippling through the community of 50,000 people. They included two police officers, who have been released from medical care as they recover.

Authorities said the gunman left a cryptic note presaging “the end of the chapter” and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police, authorities said.

Police have been probing for motivations behind the shooting, which took place the day before Wilson was due to graduate from high school, amid some indications from relatives of prior mental health issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.