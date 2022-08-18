(NewsNation) — An Oklahoma woman is facing felony charges for allegedly shooting at a deputy and a civilian with the officer’s own gun last week.

Authorities responded to a call on Friday at the woman’s house for a welfare check, local newspaper The Express-Star reports. Court documents show she was acting in a “bizarre” manner, the newspaper said.

Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggess told NewsNation local affiliate KFOR that they detained the woman for erratic behavior, and she was not initially going to be arrested. They put her in handcuffs, Boggess said, because that is procedure for police when they detain somebody.

Once she was placed in the backseat of a patrol car, Boggess said, the woman was able to get her wrists free from the handcuffs.

After removing the handcuffs, the woman got ahold of the deputy’s gun, according to KFOR. That’s when she fired about 10 rounds at the sheriff’s deputy and a civilian, Boggess said. Both the officer and civilian sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and have since been released from the hospital.

The woman is now booked on charges of shooting with intent to kill, per court records. Her bail was set at $1 million.