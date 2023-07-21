Partial human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Partial human remains were found in a suitcase on a Texas ranch Thursday morning around 10:45 a.m. local time, according to NBC News.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Department told NBC that workers spotted the suspicious luggage, out in the open, as they were feeding the animals on the ranch.

“They began investigating it and found what appears to be human remains,” a Sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office reportedly doesn’t know the identity of the remains or how long they were in the suitcase.

“There really wasn’t a whole lot of effort to hide the body, other than it was inside a suitcase,” he said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the property owners were out of town, but are cooperating with authorities.

The cause and manner of death are still pending. However, deputies believe it could be a homicide.

Burn spots were also discovered in the area, but it’s unclear if those burns are connected to the remains. The fire marshal is expected to investigate the burn spots.