Passenger tries to breach cockpit of Delta plane, flight diverted to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — A flight on its way from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to the Albuquerque International Sunport Friday afternoon due to a passenger disturbance on board. Sunport spokesperson Stephanie Kitts told NewsNation affiliate KRQE a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit.

The male passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of Delta Airlines Flight #386 but was unsuccessful.

The plane safely landed in Albuquerque around 2:20 p.m. MT and the passenger was arrested by airport police.

The flight has been grounded for several hours in Albuquerque and is not expected to take off until at least 8:15 p.m. MT. The flight isn’t expected to land in Nashville until 12 a.m. Saturday local time NewsNation affiliate WKRN reports.

Sunport said the plane landed without incident and the passenger was removed. The plane is scheduled to continue on its way.

FBI Albuquerque tweeted they are investigating the incident.

The #FBI is responding to a report of a diverted flight at @ABQSunport. There is no threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/GmnOdZPact — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) June 4, 2021

NewsNation affiliates KRQE and WKRN contributed to this report

