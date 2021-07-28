People rescued, missing in Southwest flash floods

(NewsNation Now) — Flash flooding in the Southwest has turned into some close calls for some people and frantic searches for others swept up in the rushing water.

In Rio Verde, Arizona, an SUV was swept up in flash floods and flipped over with a father and son inside. As their wife and mother watched, brave bystanders jumped into action. They tied ropes together to go in and rescue them both.

Just under two hours north of Phoenix, professional crews and volunteers are searching for a 16-year-old who got caught in a flash flood in her car Saturday. The local sheriff’s office says they’ve searched 5 million square feet using for thermal drones.

In Albuquerque, firefighters found the body of a second person Wednesday in a canal. The woman was swept away in flash floods Tuesday as one other person was rescued. This comes just a few weeks after three people died in those same channels in flash floods.

The severe weather remains a threat.

