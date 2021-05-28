Phoenix police arrest 47 in undercover prostitution sting

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — The Phoenix Police Department arrested 47 men after an undercover sting operation to crack down on crimes that fuel sex trafficking.

A spokesperson for the department said detectives posed as massage workers and posted ads on websites known for prostitution. The undercover operation lasted five days during May and ended with 47 suspects soliciting or arranging deals for sex acts.

Of the 47 arrested, 43 were booked in the Maricopa County Jail and four received citations.

The suspects’ ages range from 22 to 75 years old.