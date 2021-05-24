Pilot killed after plane crashes near base in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation Now) — Officials said one person is dead after a plane crashed into a residential area outside an Air Force base Monday afternoon.

Nellis Air Force Base said on Twitter a “contractor-operated aircraft” which took off from the base crashed outside its southern edge around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Residents in the area about 20 minutes northeast of the Las Vegas Strip said they saw the plane going down or heard the loud explosion after it struck the ground. A large plume of smoke could be seen after the crash.

Officials with the Clark County Fire Department told NewsNation affiliate KLAS the pilot was killed in the crash.

The crash is under investigation, according to the base.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.