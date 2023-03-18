Podcasters capture footage of SUV crashing into cafe window

(NewsNation) — Houston-based podcasters captured an SUV crashing into a cafe window from inside the glass.

Content creators Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Mack Reeves went viral after posting the footage to social media. The pair joined “NewsNation Prime” to tell their story, saying social media helped them make sense of the incident.

“I think it’s helped me a bit process how I should feel about it, because I think I didn’t understand the severity of it until people kind of mentioned how it could have ended,” Reyes said.

Watch the interview in the player above.