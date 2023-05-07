Police: 7 dead in possible ‘intentional’ crash in Texas border city

Emergency personnel respond to a fatal collision in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Several migrants were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (NewsNation) — Seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop, police in Brownsville, Texas, said Sunday.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval told NewsNation affiliate KVEO in Brownsville that the driver was arrested on reckless driving charges. More charges are likely and it appears to have been an intentional act, Sandoval said.

Sources told NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley that all of the victims, deceased and injured, are migrants.

According to KVEO, the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and people experiencing homelessness.

A woman who happened to drive by the scene said she saw several bodies covered on the road, plus another victim being put into an ambulance. She also saw several ladies praying nearby.

Emergency personnel respond to a fatal collision in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Several migrants were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Emergency personnel take away a damaged vehicle after a fatal collision in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Several migrants were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Brian Svendsen/NewsNation/KVEO-TV via AP)

Emergency personnel work at the site of a fatal vehicular collision at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Brian Svendsen/NewsNation/KVEO-TV via AP)

