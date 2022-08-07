Police: Killing of 4 Muslim men in New Mexico linked

(NewsNation) — Police in New Mexico are asking for the public’s help for information in the killings of four Muslim men that appear to be linked.

At a news conference Sunday, Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry said it’s a “frightening time” for the city. The first victim was killed in November, and the other three were killed between July 26 and Friday, NewsNation affiliate KRQE reported.

Albuquerque police released this image of a vehicle suspected of being involved in recent killings.

“We all condemn the senseless killings that we’ve seen in the last month,” Berry said. “These are tough times where we have to come together as one Albuquerque.”

Police released a photo of a vehicle they say is involved in the killings: a dark gray or silver Volkswagen sedan, a Jetta or Passat, with tinted windows. The photo highlights possible damage to the front driver’s side wheel and rear driver’s side wheel and fender. Police did not say how they identified the car or who owns it.

The most recent killing happened Friday night, when a man was ambushed and shot, KRQE reported.

President Joe Biden denounced the killings on Twitter.

“I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque,” he said. “While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

The FBI has been called in to help with the investigation. Local police at the news conference on Sunday declined to provide many details about the investigation, only saying that there were “several things in common” with the four homicides.