Some shootings against officials in NM connected: Police

(NewsNation) — Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, confirmed Friday that at least some of the five shootings targeting elected officials over the past month are connected.

The shootings began in early December and have occurred at the homes or offices of two county commissioners, two state senators and the attorney general. Nobody was injured or killed in any of the shootings.

The Albuquerque Police Department has been investigating to determine whether the shootings were connected, and Friday, Chief of Police Harold Medina confirmed at least some of them are.

“We’re not going to get into specifics about which cases are related, but our detectives are working around the clock and we’re hoping to have more answers in the near future,” Medina said.

Police are still collecting and analyzing evidence, and Medina said it’s difficult at this point to determine any specific motivation. All of the shootings have occurred at the homes or businesses of Democrats.

“We haven’t gotten any kind of information from these individuals that they are being targeted for a specific reason,” Medina said. “We have a lot of evidence that we are still sifting through, and we are hoping to have some results from that evidence back over the weekend.”

The Albuquerque Police Department says the first shooting happened Dec. 4 at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. A week later, Dec. 10, the campaign office of Attorney General Raul Torrez was shot at, and former Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s house was targeted the next day.

The fourth shooting was Tuesday at the home of State Sen. Linda Lopez. On Thursday, the office of State Sen. Moe Maestas was shot at.

O’Malley, who was still in the commissioner’s post at the time of the shooting, spoke to NewsNation on Friday and said despite the violence, she can’t “live in fear.”

“I was born in this community, I’ve lived in this neighborhood for a long time, and I just have to get out, I have to go around,” O’Malley said. “I think it’s helpful to have more security cameras and things like that … but I’m not going to live in fear.”