DALLAS (NewsNation) — A woman was arrested Monday after police responded to reports of shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport.

The 37-year-old woman was dropped off at the airport, walked inside and then entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said.

An officer who was nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities,” wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody, Garcia said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Garcia didn’t release the woman’s name or speculate as to what her motive might have been.

The terminal is secure and there is no threat to the public, police said.

Love Field serves as a hub for Southwest Airlines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.