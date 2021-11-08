Power outage cancels, delays flights at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX (NewsNation Now) — A power outage impacted Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Monday, delaying and canceling American Airlines and Southwest Airlines flights throughout the morning.

Multiple terminals were initially impacted by the power outage, but as of 9 a.m. local time power was still out in Terminal 4, the airport said in a series of tweets.

UPDATE: At approx. 8:05 a.m. @apsFYI notified PHX of a partial power outage affecting systems in both terminals. As of 9 a.m. power has been restored to Terminal 3. There continues to be impacts to Terminal 4. @AmericanAir and @SouthwestAir are having significant flight impacts. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) November 8, 2021

Both American and Southwest have been hit by flight disruptions throughout the last month. Last week, American canceled more than 2,500 flights throughout the course of a week. Last month, Southwest canceled nearly 2,400 flights over the three days, citing air traffic control issues and bad weather.

The power outage comes as the United States opened up its borders to allow vaccinated international travelers to the country for the first time in nearly two years.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.