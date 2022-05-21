(NewsNation) — One Texas mom got a huge surprise when a bag filled with 31 hamburgers — $91 worth — showed up at her door.

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden didn’t order the burgers. It didn’t take long, though, for her to figure out who did.

Her 2-year-old son, Barrett, was playing on his mom’s phone, pressing buttons when he placed a DoorDash order, Golden said on NewsNation “Prime.”

He ate only half of one burger, Golden said, so she offered the rest to a community Facebook page. Two people responded. One was a pregnant woman who took six burgers.

“No judgment,” Golden said. “I threw down 12 tacos when I was pregnant.”

The other person who responded had a group of eight people, so Golden gave him a bag with 18 burgers in it. That still left Golden with some food, so she gave the rest to her neighbors.

This was the first time Barrett had ever done something like this.

“He’s a little mess. But this was the first time he’s ever used our money,” his mother said.

Part of that money went to the hefty tip Barrett left the DoorDash driver: 25%.

Since then, Golden has changed the settings on her phone — and hidden the DoorDash app.