Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $3 million for Texans amid winter weather crisis

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks with the media after winter weather caused electricity blackouts, during a visit to the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. (REUTERS/Go Nakamura)

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised more than $3 million to help multiple Texas organizations bring on-the-ground relief to those in the state without power, water or food.

Ocasio-Cortez, who launched the fundraiser on Thursday, traveled to Texas to visit with Houston lawmakers and to help distribute supplies. She visited the Houston Food Bank on Saturday, when she announced on Twitter that $3.2 million has been raised to help Texans.

We hit $3.2 MILLION in Texas relief support last night!



One of the places it’s going is the Houston Food Bank. I’m visiting Reps. @JacksonLeeTX18 & @LaCongresista with volunteers to pack meals.



The bank REALLY needs helping hands.



Can you join a shift? https://t.co/93wBfD4YdI pic.twitter.com/62AvCb4CL7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 20, 2021

Contributions through the online form set up by AOC and her team will be split between Feeding Texas, The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Houston Food Bank, Family Eldercare, Corazon Ministries, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, ECHO (Ending Community Homelessness Coalition), North Texas Food Bank and Central Texas Food Bank, NewsNation affiliate KXAN reported.

Ocasio-Cortez also visited Rep. Sylvia Garcia in Houston Friday to discuss solutions.