Rep. Ron Wright, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 weeks ago, dies at 67

AUSTIN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment, has died more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19, his office said Monday. He was 67.

Wright had been receiving cancer treatments over the past few years, his campaign said.

Wright announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on Jan. 21, NewsNation affiliate KXAN reported. At the time, he said he was experiencing mild symptoms, but felt well enough to continue his work from home in Arlington.

The news release from the campaign said both he and his wife Susan were in Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19. Susan recovered from the disease, and was by Wright’s side when he died, the campaign said.

“As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice,” the release from the campaign said.

Wright represented the 6th Congressional District in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He was first elected in 2018.

Wright is survived by Susan, his sons Derek and Justin and daughter Rachel and their families, along with his brother Gary and his family. Wright also had nine grandchildren.

