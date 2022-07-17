Report details ‘systemic failures’ in Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (NewsNation) — Members of the Texas House committee investigating the massacre at Robb Elementary School released their initial findings to the public Sunday, the most exhaustive account yet on the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

According to the Texas Tribune, which reviewed the report ahead of its scheduled release, the 77-page report outlines “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” by law enforcement, the school system and the shooter’s family.

The report provides a damning portrayal of a family unable to recognize warning signs, according to the Tribune, saying the 18-year-old suspect in the shooting had no experience with firearms.

Investigators believe the suspect had never fired a gun before May 24, but was able to stockpile military-style rifles, accessories and ammunition without arousing suspicion.

The gunman targeted an elementary school with an active shooter policy that had been deemed adequate, but also a long history of doors propped open.

Multiple witnesses told the committee that employees often left doors unlocked. Teachers would use rocks, wedges and magnets to prop open interior and exterior doors. This was partly due to a shortage of keys.

“In fact, the school actually suggested circumventing the locks as a solution for the convenience of substitute teachers and others who lacked their own keys,” the report said.

The report is also the first so far to criticize the inaction of law enforcement, while other reports and public accounts by officials have placed the blame squarely on Uvalde school police Chief Pete Arredondo.

A nearly 80-minute hallway surveillance video published by the Austin American-Statesman this week publicly showed for the first time a hesitant and haphazard tactical response, which the head of Texas’ state police has condemned as a failure and some Uvalde residents have blasted as cowardly.

The report says 376 law enforcement officers in total descended upon the school in a chaotic, uncoordinated scene. The group was devoid of clear leadership, basic communications and sufficient urgency to take down the gunman.

The report also reveals for the first time that the overwhelming majority of responders were federal and state law enforcement: 149 were U.S. Border Patrol, and 91 were state police.

There were 25 Uvalde police officers and 16 sheriff’s deputies on the scene.

“These local officials were not the only ones expected to supply the leadership needed during this tragedy,” the report said. “Hundreds of responders from numerous law enforcement agencies — many of whom were better trained and better equipped than the school district police — quickly arrived on the scene.”

The report was made available to the victims’ families Sunday morning before being released to the public and follows weeks of closed-door interviews with more than 40 people, including witnesses and law enforcement who were on the scene at Robb Elementary on May 24.

NewsNation affiliate KXAN and the Associated Press contributed to this repot.