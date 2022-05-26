Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to honor the victims killed in Tuesday’s shooting at the school. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing several fourth-graders and their teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(NewsNation) — Texas Go. Greg Abbott is skipping the National Rifle Association convention in Houston following the shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to multiple reports.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Abbott will instead be returning to Uvalde, the town where the Texas school massacre happened, on Friday instead of attending the convention.

Abbott spokesperson Mark Miner told the outlet that the governor will still record remarks that will air at the NRA’s event.

A total of 19 children and two adults lost their lives in the elementary school shooting, and 17 others were injured.

The school shooting in the tight-knit Texas town marks the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.