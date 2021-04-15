San Antonio airport locked down after active shooter report

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — San Antonio’s airport was placed on lockdown Thursday after a reported police shooting, but authorities said there was no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department said the airport was locked down as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.

“There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the Airport has been put on lock down. No other injuries are reported,” San Antonio Police also confirmed in a tweet.

The report came in at 2:30 p.m. CDT and authorities are investigating, airport spokesperson Evelynn Bailey said. Bailey said airport police responded to the lower level of Terminal A and contained the situation.

A San Antonio police spokesman told The Associated Press that it was an “active and open incident” and that no further information was immediately available. He did not immediately answer questions about who was shot, why, what that person’s health was or who did the shooting.

An FBI spokeswoman said agents are assisting San Antonio police at the airport but could not provide further details on the shooting.

