San Antonio Zoo to offer overnight savanna stays

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Starting next year, the San Antonio Zoo will begin offering overnight stays in a private lodge that oversees the zoo’s savanna exhibit.

Guests will be able to wake up to the newly expanded African landscape perched over a range of animals including giraffes, zebras, sitatungas, gazelles, ostriches and more.

The Spekboom Lodge will offer views of the habitat in addition to a primary suite, kitchenette, living area, kid bunk beds and a private outdoor patio.

A rendering of the new Spekboom Lodge coming to the San Antonio Zoo. (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)

“You have expanded and all around 360 (degree) windows, and so it’s a really cool visual into the life of the giraffe,” said San Antonio Zoo Public Relations Director Cyle Perez.

The addition of the lodge comes as the zoo works to expand its current savanna habitat.

The space is more than doubling, combining the former elephant habitat with the existing giraffe savanna.

“This gives them more space to roam, but also more enrichment by interacting with these animals that they wouldn’t otherwise be with,” Perez said.

The giraffe Brayen explores the Giraffe Yard at the San Antonio Zoo. (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)

In addition to the lodge, the new habitat will feature a giraffe barn. This new space will allow guests to view the giraffes even when they’re inside, add more giraffes to the zoo, and start a new giraffe breeding program.

The zoo has also constructed an elevated path through the savanna, which guests can use to walk alongside the animals.

A new animal crossing will allow the animals, including rhinos, to move back and forth from their current habitat into the giraffe yard to explore.

The zoo has invested $100 million on upgrades and expansions in the last 10 years and is a destination Perez said is worth making the drive to from the Austin area.

“We’re not too far off,” he said. “We’re really reaching our hands out to you guys to come and explore this beauty with us.”

The expanded savanna is expected to open at the zoo in spring 2024.

The lodge isn’t yet taking reservations, but Perez suggests emailing the zoo to get on the initial waiting list. The cost of an overnight stay isn’t determined yet.