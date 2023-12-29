Police release video of persons of interest in Savanah Soto case

(NewsNation) — San Antonio police released video Thursday of two people they say are “persons of interest” in the case of a pregnant missing teen from Texas and her boyfriend found dead earlier this week.

Savanah Soto, 18, was last seen last Friday — one day before she was scheduled to be induced — at the apartment in Leon Valley, Texas, she shared with her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22.

At a press conference Tuesday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said two people found dead with gunshot wounds inside a car in San Antonio were believed to be the couple. Both bodies were found in a silver Kia Optima owned by Guerra.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Guerra as one of the bodies, The San Antonio Express-News wrote, while the San Antonio Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to NewsNation it ruled Soto’s cause of death as a homicide. Police described the case as a “capital murder” in a terse statement.

“What we’re looking at right now is a very, very perplexing crime scene,” McManus said at a press conference Tuesday.

Video footage taken near where the bodies were found shows two “persons of interest,” San Antonio police said, one of whom was driving a dark-colored pickup truck with a bed cover and the other driving Guerra’s car. Police did not name the people in the video.

Anyone with information on the vehicles or people inside them can call SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440.

At a vigil held Thursday for Soto, her grandmother described her as a funny and loving girl looking forward to becoming a new mom.

“We just gotta keep her in our hearts and remember the way she was,” she said.

An aspiring nurse, Soto worked at a senior living center, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Guerra’s family, meanwhile, told KSAT that despite mistakes in his past, he was trying to turn his life around. The Express-News wrote Guerra was on probation after pleading guilty to an assault charge on Soto last Christmas.

His father, Gabriel, said Guerra never “put his hands” on Soto while she was pregnant.

“I and Matthew would have talks in the last two, three months about what kind of changes he wanted to make, what kind of dad he wanted to be, what kind of sports he wanted Fabian in,” Gabriel Guerra said. Fabian was the name of the couple’s unborn son.