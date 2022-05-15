Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting

In this Thursday, April 30, 2020, photo traffic moves along Interstate 10 near downtown Houston. Like in other cities, the coronavirus has shut down much of Houston’s economic activity, slashing thousands of jobs, while at the same time, the price of oil plunged below zero recently as demand plummeted due to the worldwide lockdown to stop the spread of the virus. This one-two punch from COVID-19 and the collapse in oil prices will make it much harder for Houston to recover from a looming recession, according to economists. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed and three more were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a bustling Houston flea market.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the Sunday shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people. He said no “innocent bystanders” were injured.

Thousands of people were shopping at the market 14 miles north of Houston’s downtown when the shooting began around 1 p.m. The sheriff said multiple shots were fired and that authorities recovered two pistols from the scene.