Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (NewsNation) — One man is dead after a shooting outside of a Lockheed Martin plant in Texas Thursday morning, police said.

White Settlement police posted on Twitter that they responded to the company’s offices in Forth Worth at 5:35 a.m.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a man already deceased from self-inflicted wounds at the facility’s main gates, White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said at a press conference reported on by The Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

“This is not an active shooter incident,” police said.

Cook said the man who died was in his 60s, and trying to gain entry into the Lockheed Martin facility before security challenged him and he pulled out a handgun, according to the Star-Telegram. He has yet to be identified.

Bomb squad technicians were on scene Thursday to evaluate a suspicious device inside the man’s car, Cook said on Twitter.

Lockheed Martin said in a statement that its security and training protocols worked as designed when the shooting happened.

“Our employees and the facilities are safe and secure,” the company said. “We are working closely with the authorities as we learn more.”

If you or someone you know needs help, resources or someone to talk to, you can find it at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or by calling 1-800-273-8255. People are available to talk to 24×7.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.