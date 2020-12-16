Shots fired at Border Patrol agents from vehicle circumventing New Mexico checkpoint

EL PASO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Someone opened fire at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Wednesday.

According to Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez, avehicle circumvented the checkpoint and a person from inside the vehicle fired shots at border agents.

Chavez said no agents were injured but one person was taken to the hospital. The condition of that person is not known. Chavez said the situation is over.

“Appropriate independent investigative agencies have been notified,” Chavez tweeted. “An official statement on the incident is forthcoming.”

No other details were available. This is a developing story.

NewsNation affiliate Border Report contributed to this report.