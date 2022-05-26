Singer Don McLean addresses the crowd during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(The Hill) — “American Pie” singer Don McLean is canceling a performance at the annual National Rifle Association convention in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said in a Wednesday statement, according to multiple reports.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” the 76-year-old Grammy Award winner said. “I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small city in Texas.

The NRA leadership forum where McLean was supposed to perform is this Friday in Houston. Many have criticized the NRA and those scheduled to speak or perform at the forum for hosting such a forum in a state where a mass shooting happened only just this week.

McLean’s representatives didn’t immediately return The Hill’s request for comment on Thursday.

The NRA indicated in a statement a day after the deadly shooting that the event would still take place. Former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are among the speakers scheduled to appear at the gathering.

Lee Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” is also poised to perform at the event, along with T. Graham Brown, Danielle Peck, Larry Gatlin, Jacob Bryant and Larry Stewart.