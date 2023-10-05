Smugglers are putting once-quiet neighborhoods on edge

(NewsNation) — People living in once-quiet neighborhoods along the border in Arizona are now living with the presence of human smugglers.

Three times in five days, pursuits of human smugglers have ended up in a neighborhood in Cochise County.

“It was pretty scary,” said Carlos Villicana, a resident of the neighborhood, about encountering a law enforcement apprehension of smugglers.

Even the families of law enforcement officials feel unnerved. Deputy Andrew Marshall of the Cochise County Sherriff’s Office described the panic his wife and daughter felt after his neighborhood was the site of a recent human smuggling pursuit.

“She was not very safe in her own home, last night. And she didn’t want me to leave. So it sucks being on this side,” he said.

Local law enforcement officials say they have arrested around 400 people for human smuggling in the past year.