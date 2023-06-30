Snail causes Texas woman’s dog to become severely ill

Emily Holden’s dog, Royce, has Heterobilharzia americana, an uncommon infection that dogs in Texas can get from snails (Photo Courtesy Emily Holden)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Emily Holden said she brought her dog, Royce, to the veterinarian for a mass on his leg in May. While there, she mentioned to the vet that Royce had drank an abnormal amount of water the night before.

“They said, ‘Well, you know, let’s run a panel, and we’ll see if anything turns up,’” she recalled. Unfortunately, something did turn up.

“The blood test results came back, and they said that his calcium was extremely high,” Holden said.

These results precipitated a slew of tests costing thousands of dollars while Royce’s health began deteriorating, Holden said.

“He was lethargic, not eating, vomiting multiple times an hour,” she said. “He was not doing well.”

Veterinarians believed Royce’s symptoms were consistent with lymphoma, a type of cancer, though they couldn’t see it on the imaging. The only oncology appointments available were toward the end of the summer, but luckily, a spot opened up at the Heart of Texas in Round Rock.

There, the veterinarian agreed Royce’s symptoms were consistent with lymphoma but raised the possibility of a parasitic infection a dog can acquire from a snail, something Holden had never heard throughout all her vet visits. Five days later, Royce was diagnosed with the infection: Heterobilharzia americana.

Heterobilharzia americana is a parasite found in the Gulf Region of Texas. The parasite lives on freshwater snails; if a dog eats or plays in water where the affected snail lives, it can infect the animal, according to Texas A&M University.

“It’s a trematode parasite that gets into the dog by penetrating the skin and hitches a ride into the bloodstream. It usually ends up in the abdomen, or the belly, where it will produce eggs into the GI system,” said Dr. Brandon Dominguez, Veterinary Services Section head at TAMU. “It doesn’t pass from dog to dog or dog to any other animal,” he continued.

Dominguez told NewsNation’s affiliate KXAN some dogs show no clinical signs if infected, while for other dogs, it can be fatal. Holden’s other dog Stella also got infected with Heterobilharzia americana, but she is showing no symptoms.

Even though it’s more prevalent in the Gulf Region, Dominguez said there is some indication it is moving inland, especially during wetter springs.

“It’s still not necessarily a common disease, but it’s something that veterinarians and dog owners might keep in the back of their minds in case they get a difficult case that they’re struggling with figuring out,” he continued.

For Holden, she wishes she had been aware of the disease sooner. All of the tests have maxed out Royce’s pet insurance, meaning they have cost at least $20,000. Holden said some of the veterinarians she talked to had never heard of the disease.

Emily, her fiance and two dogs pose for the couple’s engagement photos (Photo Courtesy Austin Stuart Photography)

Holden has started a GoFundMe page so Royce can stay in the intensive care unit while he fights off the infection. Holden said Royce now has a 50% chance of surviving.

“At this point, it’s out of pocket, and the hospital he’s in now has made it very clear if, if I were to take them home today, he would not survive,” she said.

“My fiance and I are getting married next summer. And so you know all of the credit cards right now are filled with vet bills,” Holden said. “It’s like that choice between my happiness or his survival, and it’s, yeah, it’s been a really emotional and difficult few months.”