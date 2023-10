ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The rare annular solar eclipse made day 8 of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta extra special for thousands of people in the crowd.

The day started off with a drone show, and then balloons filled the sky as part of Mass Ascension. During the eclipse, balloon pilots took part in a special candle burn commemorating the event.

Photos from day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta and the eclipse can be viewed below:

New Mexico flag made of drones on day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

“Meep meep.” Drone show on day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Dawn Patrol on day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on October 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Getting set up on day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Balloon Glow on day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Flyover on day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Mass ascension on day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Lift off! Day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

It takes a team on day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Eclipse glasses at day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Viewing the annular solar eclipse at day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Viewing the annular solar eclipse at day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Special candle burn during the annular solar eclipse at day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

After the annular solar eclipse at day 8 of the Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 14 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

Annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023. Taken from Balloon Fiesta Park. (KRQE Engineer Spencer Courtney)