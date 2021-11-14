Southwest employee hospitalized after being punched by female passenger

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 jet taxis to the gate after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2021. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — A Southwest Airlines employee was assaulted and hospitalized after being punched in the head by an unruly passenger on a flight.

The incident occurred during the boarding process for Southwest Flight 4976 from the Dallas Love Field airport to New York’s La Guardia airport on Saturday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the female passenger boarded the flight at 12:40 p.m. and got into a verbal altercation with one of the operation agents after being asked to exit the plane. As the female passenger was exiting the plane, another verbal argument occurred with another female operations agent, who then the passenger punched in the head.

Police arrested and charged the passenger with aggravated assault, according to the Dallas Police Department. The female agent was taken to a local hospital but was released last night and is at home resting, said Southwest Airlines spokesperson Chris Mainz.

“Our entire Southwest Family is wishing her a speedy and full recovery as we send our thoughts, prayers, and love to her,” said Mainz in an emailed statement to NewsNation. “Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully supports our Employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched 950 investigations into passenger behavior on flights this year. That is the highest total since the agency started keeping track in 1995. In the five years from 2016 through 2020, the agency averaged 136 investigations a year.

This story is still developing.