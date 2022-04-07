AUSTIN (NewsNation) — Tesla Inc. is hosting an event Thursday marking the opening of an over $1 billion factory in Texas, “Gigafactory,” that the company says will help ramp up production of electric vehicles and batteries.

With another new factory in Berlin, Tesla’s new space near Austin is expected to double the company’s annual production capacity to 2 million vehicles.

The event, called “Cyber Rodeo,” was touted as the biggest party on earth, but a local fire marshal said that Tesla told the county they’ll likely have fewer than 15,000 attendees.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his move from California to Texas in late 2020, NewsNation local affiliate KXAN reported, after previously hinting he would move Tesla’s headquarters.

At Gigafactory, Tesla will make lower-range, lower-priced versions of its Model Y vehicle.

Tesla began building Model Ys at the Austin factory in late 2021, KXAN said, with plans to start deliveries to customers after it gets final certification.

However, Tesla has since delayed the production of cybertrucks and semi-trucks to next year at the factory due to parts shortages.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent material costs and fuel prices surging, and the pandemic has caused a number of supply-chain issues. A recent spike in COVID-19 cases in China has forced Tesla to temporarily suspend production at its Shanghai factory for several days

Doors open for the Gigafactory party, which is invite-only, at 4 p.m., while festivities begin at 8 p.m., Musk said on Twitter. Outside the Gigafactory, crews could be seen setting up, KXAN reported.

Reuters contributed to this story.