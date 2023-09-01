Get caught up: Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial

FILE – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017. A Republican-led investigative committee on Thursday, May 25, 2023, recommended impeaching Paxton, the state’s top lawyer. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

(NewsNation) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is set to begin Tuesday, when attorneys will air out a series of corruption allegations involving an Austin-based real estate investor.

The case dates back to May when the state House of Representatives voted to impeach Paxton on articles of bribery and abuse of public trust, among other allegations.

Paxton is the third sitting official in Texas’ nearly 200-year history to be impeached, according to The Associated Press.

He’s not expected to testify at the trial, which he’s labeled a “politically motivated sham.”

What is he accused of?

Paxton is accused of interfering with foreclosure lawsuits and improperly issuing legal opinions to benefit a real estate investor and wealthy donor Nate Paul, who was under federal investigation.

Paul also employed a woman with whom Paxton is accused of having an affair.

Impeachment documents claim Paxton had his office members intervene in a nonprofit organization’s lawsuit against several of Paul’s corporate entities. He’s also accused of having his office draft a legal opinion to help Paul avoid foreclosure sales of a handful of his properties.

Paxton is also accused of benefitting from a lawsuit filed by Jeff Blackard, a donor to Paxton’s campaign. The lawsuit interfered with payment owed to prosecutors in a separate criminal securities fraud case against Paxton. Because the case was delayed, voters didn’t have all the information to make an informed decision in the attorney general race, according to the impeachment papers.

Among other allegations, Paxton is accused of misappropriating public resources, making false statements in official records, paying for renovations to Paul’s home and firing staff who reported the attorney’s alleged misdeeds, according to reporting from the AP.

What’s the evidence?

A gag order has barred anyone involved in the impeachment process from speaking about it publicly. Earlier this month, however, House impeachment managers released nearly 4,000 pages of exhibits.

The documents provided a more detailed look into the circumstances surrounding the allegations against Paxton.

In one interview from the exhibits, a former deputy attorney general said Paxton was “literally obsessed” with helping Paul and tied up resources during the pandemic to do so, NewsNation Texas affiliate KXAN reported.

Documents within those 4,000 pages also alleged Paxton helped Paul access a sealed FBI search warrant for his properties.

Who is overseeing the trial?

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is presiding over the impeachment, and the Senate will act as the jury.

Attorneys Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin are prosecuting the case.

DeGuerin has worked in high-profile cases, including the defenses of former Texas Congressman Tom DeLay, Waco cult leader David Koresh and convicted murderer Robert Durst, KXAN reported.

Hardin leads the Houston-based law firm Rusty Hardin & Associates and has won cases in favor of people like athletes Deshaun Watson and Scottie Pippen as well as former members of Congress, according to KXAN.

The Texas House of Representatives impeachment managers on the case include Republicans Andrew Murr, Charlie Geren, David Spiller, Briscoe Cain, Jeff Leach, Morgan Meyer, and Cody Vasut as well as Democrats Ann Johnson, Oscar Longoria, Terry Canales, Erin Gamez and Joe Moody.

What happens if he’s found guilty?

Paxton has been suspended without pay since the Texas House voted to impeach him, KXAN reported.

A two-thirds vote would be required to remove an official from office. After that, another Senate vote, also requiring a two-thirds majority, would decide whether Paxton should be permanently banned from holding office.

Will there be a criminal trial?

Lawmakers aren’t bringing criminal charges against Paxton, but the impeachment trial could look familiar to what plays out in criminal or civil courtrooms, according to KXAN.

Paxton, however, is awaiting trial on securities fraud charges. The case has been delayed for years and for now isn’t expected to resume until after the impeachment trial, which could last two to three weeks, according to the AP.