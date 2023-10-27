Texas, Arizona, up efforts to catch human smugglers

(NewsNation) — The head of U.S. Border Patrol says on average, more than 47 people with serious criminal history are being apprehended every single day, and now law enforcement officials in Texas say they are seeing more people trying to transport migrants illegally into the country.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports troopers are stopping more people for human smuggling at the southern border, in part because they have more resources under Operation Lone Star.

It includes more troopers and air support like what’s seen in a recent video released by Lt. Chris Olivarez. In the video, a driver pulls over in Kinney County before people run out from the vehicle. The driver then dodges troopers and deputies, leading them on a high-speed chase reaching speeds over 90 mph.

At one point, the driver speeds past school buses on the highway. He then slows down again and more people bail from the truck, which eventually comes to a stop when a Texas DPS trooper performs a PIT maneuver.

“They use that tactic to distract law enforcement, because they know that law enforcement is going to run after those illegal immigrants or those individuals that bail out the vehicle,” Olizvarez said. “They’re hoping that they can get away, but we have all the resources, especially what you saw on that video, what helped a lot is having that aerial support, having an aircraft in the air that can actually view the pursuit, call out the pursuit, that way troopers can kind of back off a little bit, make it more safe.”

The Texas House of Representatives passed a bill this week that would impose a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for someone convicted of human smuggling. That bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Texas isn’t alone in dealing with human smuggling. Arizona has been combating criminal cartels as well. It’s all hands on deck there, as law enforcement from across the state are coming in to lend a hand.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels announced an enhanced multi-agency initiative, “Operation Safe Streets 2” this week targeting human smuggling. Two additional helicopters have been assigned to the task force along with deputies from different counties across the state.

“If you’re hearing me today, and the cartels especially, we’re coming’ at you,” Dannels said. “For those thinking about coming to Cochise County to commit international crimes, think twice. … We’re gonna make it safer. You have my commitment.”

Dannels says his office has arrested more than 1,300 people this year for border crimes in his county.