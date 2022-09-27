Texas attorney general fled to avoid subpoena: Records

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott campaigns at the DPS headquarters on Jan. 27, 2022, in Weslaco., Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

(NewsNation) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and fled in a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena, the Texas Tribune reported.

Ernesto Martin Herrera, a process server, arrived at Paxton’s residence Monday to deliver the federal court subpoena, according to an affidavit. Per the Texas Tribune, the subpoena was for a lawsuit filed by nonprofits that want to help Texans pay for abortions out of state.

When Herrera arrived at Paxton’s residence to give him the subpoena, he saw a silhouette of a man walking in the living room and knocked on the front door, the affidavit said.

“A female got up from the couch and started walking to the door,” Herrera wrote. “I saw Mr. Paxton enter the room behind her. When he saw me he turned around and went back to where he came from.”

The Tribune reported that Herrera told the woman he was trying to deliver legal documents to Paxton. The woman, who according to the Tribune was Angela Paxton, told Herrera the attorney general was on the phone and unable to come to the door.

About an hour later the Tribune said, a black Chevrolet Tahoe pulled into the driveway. Paxton then exited the house 20 minutes later. Herrera said in the affidavit he tried approaching Paxton and calling him by name.

“As soon as he saw me and heard me call his name out, he turned around and RAN (sic) back inside the house through the same door in the garage,” Herrera wrote in the affidavit.

Angela Paxton then left the house, got inside a Chevrolet truck in the driveway, started it and opened the doors.

A few minutes later, Herrera said, Paxton “RAN (sic) from the door inside the garage towards the rear door behind the driver side.”

Although Herrera kept calling Paxton’s name, the attorney general kept heading for the truck. Ultimately, Herera placed the subpoena on the ground near the vehicle.

Paxton denied on Tuesday that this happened, calling it a “made-up controversy” on Twitter.

“It’s clear that the media wants to drum up another controversy involving my work as Attorney General, so they’re attacking me for having the audacity to avoid a stranger lingering outside my home and showing concern about the safety and well-being of my family,” he wrote in a tweet replying to the Texas Tribune article.

Paxton already faces a number of legal troubles.

In 2015, he was indicted on state securities fraud charges; the FBI is investigating Paxton over allegations of corruption; and the Texas state bar has also brought a lawsuit to discipline Paxton for allegedly misleading the Supreme Court in a suit seeking to challenge President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Democrat Rochelle Garza, a former ACLU attorney who’s challenging Paxton in the November election, called him out on Twitter after news of him avoiding the subpoena broke.

“My name is Rochelle Garza and I’m running to uphold the rule of law –– not run away from it,” she wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.