(NewsNation Now) — Landowners near the U.S.-Mexico border say they are the hardest hit by the migrant crisis and have been overlooked by the government.

Owners say they’ve been left with significant property damage and are dealing with worker shortages because employees no longer feel safe working along the border.

Landowners are now asking to be compensated. Republican Senator John Cornyn is meeting with leaders in Del Rio, Texas to hear their concerns.

“We don’t want to compete with law enforcement monies because of stolen vehicles and that sort of thing. So where does that come from? That leaves the landowner high and dry,” said Susan Kibbe, South Texas Property Rights Association.

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched his own plan to control the migrant crisis. The plan includes using steel shipping containers as a makeshift border barrier.

Abbott described it as a “steel wall” designed “to protect communities & property owners.”