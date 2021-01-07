Texas Democrats call on Ted Cruz to resign from Senate after riot at Capitol

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) attends a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on U.S. Policy in the Middle East, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 24, 2020. (Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

EL PASO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Hours after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building, Democrats in Texas are calling on Sen. Ted Cruz to resign from his position over his stance on the certification of Electoral College votes.

Scores of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol amid discussion in Congress over the certification of Electoral College votes in the presidential election. Days before, Cruz was among a group of Republican elected officials who stated they would oppose the certification of votes without a commission to review baseless voter fraud claims.

Congress resumed its talks on Wednesday night after U.S. representatives, staffers and other personnel took to safety during the raid. The joint session ended early Thursday morning with the certification of Biden’s victory.

After Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Electoral College win was certified, President Donald Trump issued a statement, in part promising an “orderly transition on January 20th.”

In Texas, the Democratic Party has called on Cruz to resign for “inciting sedition and treason,” NewsNation affiliate KTSM reported.

“The American people have spoken, and Joe Biden will be the next president,” Gilberto Hinojosa, the party’s chair said. “Cruz’s actions have undermined our democracy, inspired treasonous, seditious acts, and brought shame to Texas.”

Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke took aim at Cruz on Twitter Wednesday.

“It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup,” O’Rourke tweeted.

Cruz responded to O’Rourke’s tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“Stop stoking division. Stop spreading hatred. Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of “sedition”). Stop showing contempt for the half of the country that disagrees with you,” he wrote. “Violence is wrong. We can do better. We are one Nation. #EPluribusUnum”

An hour earlier, Cruz had called on Trump supporters to stop their entrance into the U.S. Capital building on Twitter.

“The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence – from Left or Right – is ALWAYS wrong,” he tweeted.

The Texas Republican party joined Cruz and the Republican National Committee in denouncing the rioting at the Capitol building.

The party removed Walter West, who served as the Sergeant-at-Arms for the political group, over a social media post where he seemed to favor the riot.

“Whereas we vigorously support the First Amendment right to freely assemble, we condemn violence and pray for all gathering in our nation’s capital and those at the Capitol Building,” the party said in a statement about West.

NewsNation affiliate KTSM contributed to this report.