Texas ERCOT says it may enter emergency conditions due to generator outages, demand

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly two months after receiving national attention for mass power outages during Texas’ deadly winter storms, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which controls the flow of electricity in the state, says it may soon enter “emergency conditions.”

On Tuesday, ERCOT announced that high generator outages that are typical for the month of April coupled with “higher-than-forecasted” demand caused by a stalled cold front have led to the condition.

The council says it doesn’t expect customer outages and that declaring an emergency would allow it time to access additional resources. Nevertheless, ERCOT is asking customers and businesses to conserve electricity use into Tuesday evening.