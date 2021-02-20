Texas family mourns 11-year-old found dead in bed after home lost power in winter storm

CONROE, Texas (KETK) — A family is mourning the loss of their 11-year-old son who died after sleeping in an unheated mobile home in Southeast Texas after they lost power during the recent snowstorm.

In an interview with Univision, the boy’s mother said she found her son Cristian Pavon dead in his bed Tuesday morning after spending the night without electricity.

“We were outside, we took photos, everything was fine. We were playing at night. I never imagined this would happen,” Cristian’s mother Maria Pineda said.

The family says the temperature inside the mobile home got down to 12 degrees overnight Monday. Despite several layers of blankets and sharing the bed with another child for warmth, the family believes the bitter cold proved to be too much for their son.

Image from María Piñeda

According to a GoFundMe account, the family went without electricity for two days.

“The early morning of February 16 dropped to 12 degrees. Cristian [Pavon] was found lifeless. We are trying to raise funds to be able to transfer the body to Honduras. His wish was to see his grandparents again and that is what the mother wants to fulfill,” the organizer wrote.

Pavon, who grew up in Honduras, immigrated recently to Texas to be with his family, according to NewsNation affiliate KETK.

His relatives are now awaiting the results of an autopsy.